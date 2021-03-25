Cullman Caring for Kids will be hosting a food drive with special guest Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma, next Wednesday from 12-3 p.m.
Knight, an internet comedian from Munford, Alabama who is mainly known for his “Southern Momma” videos, will be joined by fellow comedians Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal at the food bank to share a few laughs while helping to bring in donations to help feed Cullman County families.
As an extra incentive to anyone who is thinking about donating food, anyone who brings at least 20 cans of food to the drive can also have their picture taken with the comedians.
The food bank, located in the Cullman Caring for Kids office at 402 Arnold St NE, is normally closed on Wednesdays, but it will be open on March 31 to welcome donations for the food drive and to serve any families who are in need of food, said Caring for Kids Assistant Director Nancy Bryant.
Caring for Kids administrative assistant Tonja Grace said she spoke with Knight over the weekend, and he told her he can’t wait to come to Cullman to lend a hand at the food bank.
“We’re excited about him coming,” she said. “He’s all about helping non-profits.”
For those who can’t make it to Wednesday’s event but still want to donate, the Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information about Cullman Caring for Kids, visit cullmancaringforkids.com, go to the Cullman Caring for Kids Facebook page or call 256-739-1111.
