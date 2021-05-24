Representatives from a local restaurant and a representative of the Alabama Grocers Association asked the Cullman City Council to consider allowing alcohol sales on Sundays.

Dreher's chef David Parish said, "We would like to see that are on equal playing field with our competitors and that we are allowed to sell alcohol seven days a week."

Currently only a few venues in Cullman County are allowed to serve alcohol on Sundays under state laws. The Good Hope City Council approved Sunday sales at its Monday night meeting.

Patrick McWhorter with the Alabama Grocers Association told the council said a national study showed that almost 25% of all grocery sales take place on Sunday. He said the city is losing revenue when people who can only make it to the grocery store on Sundays are unable to purchase alcohol. "It has a much greater impact on the city than you think about," he said.

Council President Jenny Folsom said the issue has come up before and the council would "take the request under consideration."

At Monday night's meeting, the council gave approval to a plan to provide funding to the Cullman Board of Education for its system-wide capital improvement plan. The city of Cullman has committed to providing an annual $600,000 commitment for the next 10 years for the school system's planned construction projects.

"We've been working very diligently with [the school system] for the capital improvement," said Folsom. "It's going to be a great step forward for all our schools."

"It's an exciting time, not just for the school system but for our whole community," said Councilman Clint Hollingsworth. "That's our future."

The council also voted to confirm the existing levy of property taxes for the school system.

A Cullman High School choir - many of whom are seniors - performed before the council, in what council members said was a first for them.

"The kids wanted to sing for y'all and showcase what they're doing because they lost out on a lot of performance opportunities this year," said Sarah Jane Skinner, choir director.

