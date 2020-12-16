Cullman-based Army Recruiter Sergeant First Class Matthew Clayton is now among the two percent of non-commissioned officers (NCO) to be inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (SAMC).
The club recognizes NCOs “who have contributed significantly to the development of a professional NCO Corps and combat ready Army. Members exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development and welfare of soldiers and concern for families of soldiers.”
Clayton, who joined the Army in 2004, said, “It’s an honor and a privilege just to be considered. It’s definitely a confidence booster and makes me more competitive for promotions. It also gives me the opportunity to be more influential in encouraging junior leaders.”
Membership into the Audie Murphy Club is based on nomination by others who recognize the leadership and experience of the nominee as being outstanding.
Clayton attended basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and advanced individual training at Fort Eustis, Va., where he was recognized by the Battalion Commander for being the class commander.
His first assignment was with the 138th Movement Control Team, 25th Transportation Battalion in South Korea. After completing the Warrior Leaders course, he was promoted and led six soldiers and groomed one to attend the 19th ESC Solider of the Year award.
In 2008, Clayton re-enlisted and was assigned to the 83rd Ordinance Battalion in Kure, Japan, where he learned Japanese and coordinated three major bilateral training exercises between the Japanese Ground Self-Defense forces and Army National Guard units. He also represented his installation two years in a row at the BOSS conference in Washington., D.C.
After achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant within five years of joining the Army, Clayton was reassigned to Fort Bragg and was deployed to the Kuwait and Iraq border where he managed the Khabari Crossing. He was then reassigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and deployed to Afghanistan in 2012.
He transitioned into the Army Reserve in 2014 and has been stationed at the Cullman Army Recruiting Office since May of 2018. In May of this year, he was promoted to Sergeant First Class.
He said his wife, Katy, and their two boys are his “biggest fans” and supporters.
“I’d like to thank my brothers in the Cullman recruiting station for the loyalty, selfless service and encouragement,” he said. “Thanks to my leaders and mentors who recommended me and pushed me to achieve this distinction. I’m extremely humbled and honored to simply be considered qualified for the SAMC. Getting inducted into this phenomenal group of professionals is one of my greatest accomplishments. I’ve always admired the SAMC, but never considered myself eligible. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of the organization and mentor the next generation of leaders!”
SAMC is named in honor of war hero, actor, poet and writer of country and western songs, Audie Murphy. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in World War II and fought in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France and Germany and became the most decorated soldier in American history.
