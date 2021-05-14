Folsom Field at Cullman Regional Airport has received a $3.4 million federal grant to help to reconstruct the runway and the runway lighting.
“I’m pleased to announce that the Cullman Regional Airport will be receiving these funds," said Congressman Robert Aderholt. "The funds are being administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment and Reform Act for the 21st Century. As a member of Congress, and specifically a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I strongly believe in these types of investment in our infrastructure. Folsom Field has played a vital role in Cullman and Cullman County’s current economic boom. It has been used as a direct recruitment tool for companies deciding to locate to the area. This investment will ensure that success continues.”
Cullman Airport General Manger Ben Harrison said, “This project is the culmination of planning since 2014. We have completed multiple projects to get ready for this runway. All the taxiways are rebuilt, and the movement areas are ready for years of growth. The runway project will determine the development of the airport for the next 50 years. We could not have made this come together without the help of the City and County of Cullman, the airport board, ALDOT, our Congressional delegation, the FAA and all the local officials who believe in the airport being a vital part of growth for our community.”
