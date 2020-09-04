Local Cub Scouts are holding a fishing derby Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for anyone interested in joining the scouts. The local unit is also hosting several sign-up nights throughout Cullman and Cullman County.
Cub scouting is for youth in the kindergarten through fifth grades. At the fishing derby, parents can learn more about the local unit’s activities and how scouting can benefit their child.
According to the organization, scouting provides children with hands on experiences that engage the imagination and promote independence. The positive impact Scouting has on the youth and the opportunities Scouting provides to volunteers have a ripple effect that extends out to all parts of our communities.
The Greater Alabama Council serves over 25,000 youth and has five council camps. Today thousands of Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Venturers, Explorers and Scout leaders use our camps annually, living out the Scout Oath and Scout Law one scout at a time.
For more information on joining the local unit or the fishing derby, contact District Director, Vicki Rosengarten, 256-272-3523 or Vicki.Rosengarten@scouting.org. To find a local group in your area go to beascout.org.
