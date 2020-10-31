A single-vehicle crash on U.S. 278 Friday afternoon has claimed the life of an Athens man. Kolter Max Williams, 23, was killed when the 2005 Ford Explorer he was operating left the roadway and hit a private residence.
Williams, who was using his seatbelt, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on U.S. 278 at the 71 mile marker, approximately eight miles west of Cullman.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.