A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Crane Hill woman.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Bonnie F. Pirkle was killed on Monday when the 2003 Oldsmobile Alero she was driving was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Chase Rosser, 29, of Vinemont.
Pirkle, who troopers say was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rooser was injured and received treatment at a nearby hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near Cullman County Road 1146, approximately four miles west of Cullman at approximately 2:30 p.m. No further information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.