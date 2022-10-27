Two Crane Hill residents are dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Charles H. Johnson, 71, the driver, and Connie C. Johnson, 74, the passenger, were killed when the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze they were traveling in was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica A. Williford, 24, of Florence at approximately 1:30 p.m. approximately two miles east of West Point. The Johnsons were pronounced dead at the scene. Williford and her passenger Christopher L. Russell, 24, also of Florence, were transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment.
Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.