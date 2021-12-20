A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday has claimed the life of a Crane Hill man.
Gregory Lynn Metcalf, 61, was struck at approximately 6:16 p.m. by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Fredrick Schaarschmidt, 60, of Union Grove. Metcalf was transported to Marshall Medical Center North, where he died from his injuries.
The crash occurred on Union Grove Road, approximately two miles west of Union Grove, in Marshall County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.