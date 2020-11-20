The Vinemont Band Boosters Craft Show is in a new location in 2020, but the long running show is still offering a large selection of handmade crafts for those who may be looking for a Christmas gift or something for themselves.
The show started on Friday and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cullman Church of Christ, located at 4345 AL 157.
Event organizer Miranda Reeves said this year’s show had been a little slower than last year’s as of Friday afternoon, which she credited to the new location after previous years had been held in the Cullman Civic Center and the fact that people are not getting out as much due to risks from COVID-19.
Even with the new location and uncertainties around COVID-19, the craft show still has more than 70 booths offering handmade goods, including pottery, candles, baked goods, metalwork, woodwork, handmade knives and greeting cards, she said.
“We still have the same as we’ve always had,” she said.
Admission to the show is free, and concessions are available to anyone who wants a drink or a snack while they browse through the booths. Raffle tickets are also on sale for $1 each for the chance to win a $500 cash prize, and the winner will be drawn on Saturday afternoon, Reeves said.
All proceeds from the sale go back to the Vinemont band for any expenses that may crop up throughout the year, such as instrument or uniform repairs, and like many other organizations in 2020, this year has been difficult when it comes to raising money, she said.
The craft show is only the second fundraiser that the band boosters have been able to host this year, so stopping by and making a purchase will go a long way towards helping the band with those expenses, Reeves said.
“If you need a unique Christmas gift, come see us,” she said.
