CPD precinct office takes gunfire; no injuries reported as police seek information
Benjamin Bullard
Cullman police are hoping local residents may have information about a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening that injured no one, but damaged vehicles and structures in the vicinity of the department’s west side precinct office.
According to Cullman police chief Kenny Culpepper, city dispatchers began receiving calls around 10 p.m. Tuesday, with residents near the precinct office reporting they had heard gunfire in the area.
“Our officers went to the scene and talked to the complainants, who said that they had seen a tan-colored sedan go by at that time,” said Culpepper early Thursday.
“Officers did discover shell casings next to the west side Cullman police precinct office. They also discovered some minor damage to the brick outside surface of the building.”
Cullman Police Sgt. Intae Suh said Thursday that investigators are currently trying to determine whether the shooting was a specific attempt at targeting police. “At first, we thought the shots were isolated just to the west side precinct office. But we later discovered, on the same side of the street, two cars nearby that were also hit, as well as a house,” said Suh.
The west side precinct is located between Rosemont Avenue SW and 12th Way, one block north of West Elementary School. Culpepper said no one was inside the precinct office at the time, and no one was injured in the incident. Investigators do not yet know of a motive for the shooting.
Police are currently contacting residents in the area to unearth any residential video that may have captured the incident or the tan vehicle matching witnesses’ descriptions. If you have information about the incident, contact the Cullman Police Department’s dispatch office at 256-734-1434.
