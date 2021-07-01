The official motto of law enforcement is “To Protect and Serve,” but for Cullman Police Department Officer Zane Pounders, there’s an additional motto that’s driven him since at least high school: meet people and help those who need it.
As a high school student in Russellville, Ala., Pounders helped out at his church with its Faith Mission Outreach which was to provide canned and boxed foods to people in the community.
“I enjoyed doing it,” he said. “I met a lot of people through the community doing it, and it’s nice to see someone get back on their feet. We’ve all been in the position where we’ve needed help.”
An officer with Cullman PD since 2018, Pounder is bringing that same outreach to Cullman for a second year. From now until July 9, people can drop off canned goods and non-perishable items at the Cullman Police Department, The Cullman Times, Curt’s Closet, The Link of Cullman County, Cullman County EMS or Cullman Daily News. The donated items will be going to The Link of Culllman County.
Last year, Pounders did a food drive as well, with proceeds going to Fairview Methodist Church’s food pantry. It was harder to get items in the midst of the pandemic, so he’s hoping this year there will be more donated items.
The desire to do a canned food drive stems back to his days of working with his mom at the church to pack boxes of food and deliver them. “It seemed that during certain times of the year, they had overflow,” he said. “It was mostly around the holiday seasons that people were mostly giving. But, like right now when there’s not a lot going on, there’s not a lot of giving going on.”
“The thing is people who need help at Christmas are going to need help in June and July,” said Pounders.
He also wants to spread the giving around to various groups, and, through his contacts with Department of Human Services, heard about The Link of Cullman. The Link, too, was looking to help more people during the summer months.
“I want it to be a community partnership,” said Pounders.
Canned and non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the following locations:
The Cullman Police Department, 601 2nd Ave., NE
The Cullman Times, 300 4th Ave., SE
Curt’s Closet 1101 3rd Ave., SE
The Link of Cullman County, 708 9th St., SE
Cullman County EMS, 601 2nd Ave., SW
Cullman Daily News, 1637 Town Square
