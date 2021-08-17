Cullman City Police are investigating a bomb threat made against Cullman High School on Monday night.
The anonymous threat was called in to the Cullman Police Department at approximately 8:20 p.m.
According to a statement from a city schools' spokesperson, school administrators "walked the buildings and all classroom spaces with law enforcement. No potential threat was found on campus."
Additional security provided by CPD will be on campus Tuesday to ensure the safety of all involved. Police are reviewing all surveillance video, according to the statement.
"It's under investigated. We've contacted state and federal authorities due to the event (Trump rally) Saturday," Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper told The Times Tuesday morning.
“We are thankful for the quick reaction and diligence of the Cullman Police Department to respond to this threat and ensure our campus is safe,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said in a statement Monday night. “We sincerely appreciate the work of Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper and all of his officers.”
