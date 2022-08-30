Authorities say a bomb threat received by Cullman Regional Medical Center is a hoax potentially linked to a similar threat sent to Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Public Relations officer Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department said that the call was received at 11:02 a.m. this morning. The caller stated that they had surrounded the hospital with C-4 and that hostages were being held in — the nonexistent — Room 114.
Clark said that absence of Room 114’s existence coupled with the information that the employees who received the call were able to hear several people laughing in the background have led the CPD to believe that the call was sent as a hoax.
Public Information Officer T.J. Armstrong with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that they are conducting an “ongoing investigation” into the threat received at Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper.
Clark said that he “can imagine that they are linked” and CPD is investigating the incident.
Marketing Director of CRMC Jennifer Malone sent the following statement to The Times.
“Law enforcement is on site conducting a full assessment of a threat received by the hospital this morning. The safety and security of our patients, visitors, employees, and medical staff is the top priority while we work with the authorities.”
CPD did not evacuate the hospital when responding to the scene, and have since given the all clear.