Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, May 3-Tuesday, May 10:
5/3
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; switched tag; insurance violation; driving without a license: Jimmy C. Phillips, 60, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Melky Kipkoge, 43, of Huntsville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: Melinda W. Frank, 52, of Hanceville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Matthew R. Hall, 23, of Gardendale, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Stephanie D. Dyer, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation, two counts; leaving the scene of an accident; failure to register vehicle; driving without a license: James W. Reid, 28, of Moulton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Kayla A. Carden, 31, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Christopher R. Stringfellow, 39, of Talladega, arrested on County Road 437.
5/4
Criminal trespassing: Roberto R. Lopez, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Tallyho Street SW.
Criminal trespassing; public intoxication: Liborio P. Lopez, 39, of Cullman, arrested on Tallyho Street SW.
5/8
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Jeremy K. Anders, 29, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/9
Domestic violence, third degree: Brian C. Hays, 52, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Public intoxication: Nicholas A. Brown, 34, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
5/10
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Joseph M. James, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Cooper D. Garrison, 21, of Garden City, arrested on Kessler Drive SE/E. Hanceville Road.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Alexis B. Villa, 19, of Cullman, arrested on Kessler Drive SE/E. Hanceville Road.
Public intoxication: Erica D. Thibodeaux, 29, of Warrior, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, three counts; driving while license revoked, two counts; driving while license suspended; Improper muffler; failure to register vehicle, two counts: Steven C. Chadderdon, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
