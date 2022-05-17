Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
5/13
Theft of property: Olivia V. Lizenby, 46, of Decatur, arrested in Falkville.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license, two counts; expired tag; switched tag; driving while license revoked: Charles E. White, 34, of Cordova, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; domestic violence, third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael E. Hill, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/14
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: WIlliam C. Shikle, 35, of Cullman, arrested in Joppa.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; speeding; failure to register vehicle: Aaron G. Welch, 34, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- improper passing; driving under the influence: Oliver C. Gamble, 26, of Hanceville, arrested at Marketplatz.
Criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree: Brian D. Peak, 52, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
5/15
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; expired tag: Diane F. Lopez, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/16
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license: Rebecca L. Tanner, 53, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Brandy M. Myrick, 45, of Hanceville, arrested at Town Square SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked; insurance violation, two counts; switched tag, two counts; driving without a license: Johnny L. Bailey, 53, of Vinemont, arrested at Detention Center.
