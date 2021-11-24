After weighing whether to make a big change in the county’s property insurance coverage for the coming year, the Cullman County Commission agreed Tuesday to stay with the same policy and provider it’s kept for more than 20 years.
At a specially-called meeting, the commission agreed to retain property and casualty insurance coverage provided by Travelers Insurance and offered through Cullman-based Smith-Gray Insurance, Inc. through the 2022 fiscal year, after receiving a bid late last week for coverage through EMC Insurance and Allied Property and Casualty Insurance, both of which were offered through Jasper-based Byars Wright Insurance.
Though the Smith-Gray policy will cost the county more in premium payments, the competing coverage simply arrived too late for the commission’s financial officers to thoroughly review, said county administrator John Bullard. The deadline for the 2022 policy to kick in begins on Dec. 1, leaving little time, he explained, to confidently switch to new coverage offered through a new provider.
“We have to have insurance in place by Dec. 1, and the fact that there are still some unknowns and uncertainties in that timeframe of being able to get everything changed over — I’m going to recommended that we go back with our current provider, and reevaluate [our options] for the upcoming year, starting earlier.
The upcoming year’s property and casualty coverage through Travelers will cost the county $739,907. “That’s not the lowest, but it’s something where we know what the coverage is,” said Bullard in recommending the policy to the commission. “Everyone feels comfortable with what has been paid out in the past, and we know how it works.”
The insurance approval came as the only agenda measure at the commission’s specially-called Nov. 23 meeting. At its regular meeting on Nov. 16, the commission:
Attributing the move to the need to meet current staffing shortages, changed the county’s employment nepotism policy to permit relatives to work within the same county department — with the stipulation that they cannot answer to the same immediate supervisor. “It’s a minor change, but it will open up a lot more opportunities for more people to apply to fill positions that are needed,” explained county attorney Emily Johnston.
Approved the minutes of the Oct. 19, 2021 meeting, appropriations, expenditures, personnel actions, payroll, and requisitions and approve all journal entries to be posted.
Recognized U.S. Army soldier Jesse Cummings upon his recent return from a one-year deployment.
Recognized U.S. Army soldier Adam Barefoot upon his recent return from a one-year deployment.
Recognized all county employees who have served in any branch of the U.S. military.
Recognized Emma Walker upon her retirement from 17 years of service with the Sanitation Department.
Authorized chairman Clemons to sign an agreement between the Cullman County Commission and the State of Alabama for the widening and resurfacing of County Road 1301, from U.S. Highway 31 to County Road 1435. The county’s portion of the project’s funding totals $29,244.74.
Approved the relocation of a county voting precinct from the Crane Hill Fire Department (Beat 12) to the Crane Hill Fire Department Community Building. Probate Judge Tammy Brown said the change comes at the request of the department in order to better accommodate Beat 12 voters.
Changed the speed limit to 20 mph on County Road 1286.
Awarded a bid to A&S Electrical Contractors, Inc. for the installation of power backup systems at the five county storm shelters owned by the commission, in the combined amount of $56,500.
Authorized Clemons to sign a grant agreement to provide the matching share of $275,413.38 (which represents 43 percent of the total project cost) for the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) project at Stoney Lonesome OHV Park for trail and bridge improvements and other upgrades and additions.
Authorized Clemons to sign a grant agreement to provide the matching share of $39,948.72 (which represents 20 percent of the total project cost) for a separate but concurrent RTP project at Stoney Lonesome OHV Park for maintenance equipment.
Ratified an enterprise agreement to change trucks from Dodge to Ford and to increase the agreement, which applies to six trucks overall, by $9,528.
Renewed a lease agreement for Bates Building with Cullman Electric Co-op for a one-year term. The agreement relates to housing on-site mechanical infrastructure for Sprout Internet, which the Co-op provides to rural customers.
Reappointed Jerry Smith to the solid waste authority board for a four-year term set to expire on Nov. 20, 2024.
Authorized Clemons to sign an agreement with Major League Fishing tournaments in partnership with the City of Cullman and the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, along with a county funding appropriation of $25,000.
Approved a memorandum of agreement for the construction of a storage building on a portion of property leased by the Cullman County Fair Association on March 15, 2010, and authorized Clemons to sign it.
Approved the county’s annual service agreement with Harris Smartfusion in the amount of $19,108 for accounting and financial software and services.
Awarded a $149,000 bid to Bond Construction, LLC to complete a roof replacement project at county property located at 310 3rd Avenue NE in Cullman.
Awarded a traffic striping bid to J.C. Cheek & Ozark Striping Company, based on availability. The commission also awarded a separate bid for corrugated metal pipe to Twin Oaks Environmental.
