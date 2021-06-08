The Cullman County schools summer feeding program returns Friday, June 11. All students in Cullman County are eligible for free breakfast and lunch at the following lunchrooms: Fairview, Holly Pond, Good Hope Primary, Cold Springs, Harmony, Vinemont, West Point High, and Parkside.
Any county school system student is eligible to visit any of the listed lunchrooms Monday – Friday from June 11 through July 2. Breakfast will be served from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In addition, Wednesday curbside meal pickup is available on June 16, June 23, and June 30 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Fairview, West Point High, and Vinemont lunchrooms.
