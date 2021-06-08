Free meals

Good Hope cafeteria workers, teachers and community volunteers gather at the school in March 2020 to prepare free breakfast and lunch for the county's students.

The Cullman County schools summer feeding program returns Friday, June 11. All students in Cullman County are eligible for free breakfast and lunch at the following lunchrooms: Fairview, Holly Pond, Good Hope Primary, Cold Springs, Harmony, Vinemont, West Point High, and Parkside.

Any county school system student is eligible to visit any of the listed lunchrooms Monday – Friday from June 11 through July 2. Breakfast will be served from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In addition, Wednesday curbside meal pickup is available on June 16, June 23, and June 30 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Fairview, West Point High, and Vinemont lunchrooms.

