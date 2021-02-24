REHAU Cullman once again has partnered with Cullman County Schools to increase awareness of health and safety in the workplace.
Every year, REHAU organizes a poster contest that not only recognizes our students, but also serves as a way to promote safety in the workplace.
“The different posters help show company employees how to prevent accidents, illness, and injuries while reducing environmental toxins and spillage,” said Grace Ard, Human Resources Coordinator for REHAU Cullman. “Thank you to all the students for their hard work.”
The winners this year are first place winner Alexandria Spicer, who attends Good Hope Elementary. Alexandria is the first place winner and second place winner Zayne Erklenz, who attends Hanceville Elementary. Each winner received an individual cash prize along with funds to support their teacher’s classroom, plus a pizza party.
Cullman County Schools would like to thank Mike Mullaney, Grace Ard, and the REHAU team for partnering with with the system on this project.
