Cullman County Schools was looking to attract top educators with their first district-wide career fair this past Friday evening at Good Hope High School.
In a press release Media and Communications Specialist Ty Watwood said, “We’re hoping to provide an opportunity for new teachers or teachers who are looking to relocate the chance to meet administrators from all of our schools and the district office.”
Superintendent Shane Barnett said that improvements of test scores and graduation rates have given the district a competitive edge to recruit educators that the administration is hoping to capitalize on.
“It’s getting tougher every year to find educators, and with all of the improvements we have made over the years this has become one of the premiere systems in the state. So, we want to compete for the best. We are only as good as the educators in our classrooms,” Barnette said.
Word of the event crossed state lines to Meghan Black, a teacher from Mississippi who was in attendance. Saying that the location and positive feedback from acquaintances employed by Cullman County Schools drew her to seek employment.
“I’m a huge outdoors person, and this area is just amazing. I’m over here almost every weekend, and I’ve made friends that work here. All I’ve heard is that this district is just amazing to work for, and I’m at a place in my life that I was ready for a change, so it was a pretty easy decision,” Black said.
