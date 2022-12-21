Cullman County Schools and America’s First Federal Credit Union recognize a teacher and staff member each month.
Teacher of the Month is Nanette Clark, a Reading Specialist at Parkside.
“Mrs. Clark is one of the most hardworking teachers on campus,” said Caleb Elrod, Parkside Principal. “Our teachers would say they can count on her for support, guidance, and help with anything they need,” said Elrod.
Staff of the Month is Cindy Calvert, Secretary at Hanceville High School.
“Mrs. Calvert has worked as secretary of Hanceville High School for almost 25 years, and she is committed to making the school day go as smoothly as possible,” said Daniel Wakefield, Hanceville High School Principal. “She is great to work with as an administrator because you never have to ask her to do something because it is already done,” said Wakefield.
America’s First Federal Credit Union donates a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.