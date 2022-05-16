Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union recognizes a teacher and staff member each month.
Fairview Middle School 7th grade science teacher Leslie Arnold is the Teacher of the Month.
“Mrs. Arnold has been a teacher at Fairview Middle for many years, has worn many hats in several different subject areas, and has excelled in all,” said Trina Walker, Fairview Middle School Principal. “The students are always excited to tell about the new activities going on in her room, and she does a great job keeping her classes engaged and interested at all times,” said Walker.
Vinemont Middle Schools Instructional Aide Annette Ponder is the Staff Member of the Month.
“I have known Mrs. Ponder for over 20 years, and during that time I have observed her passion and zeal for students and their growth,” said Dr. Johnny Whaley, Vinemont Middle School Principal. “When you speak about a person being a rock that you can count on, Annette Ponder is the first person that comes to mind,” said Whaley.
America’s First Federal Credit Union donated a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.
