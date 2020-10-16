The Cullman County School System's finances are in good shape according to the system's latest audit report.
Kimberly Swafford, an examiner with the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, presented the report to the Cullman County School Board during Thursday night's meeting, and said auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on the system's finances for Fiscal Year 2018-2019.
"This means that the financial statements are presented fairly in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles," she said. "We noted no matters to indicate that the board had not complied in all material respects with applicable laws and regulations."
Swafford said there were no issues found in the system's finances that warranted their inclusion in the report.
"It was clear of all findings this year," she said.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette thanked the system's accounting department, Chief Schools Financial Officer Ed Roberson and the bookkeepers at all of the county's schools for their work in making sure the audit went smoothly and for making sure the proper procedures are followed with the system's money.
"It's the best audit we've ever had. That's something we can really be proud about," he said. "Things have been put in place that are working, and everyone's doing a great job being accountable for the money and its handling."
In other business, the board:
Approved 2020-2021 Non-Faculty Coaches:
Michael Black, Hanceville Middle School, archery
Amber Nicole Love, Hanceville High School, band assistant
Lydia Elkins Burgess, Holly Pond Middle School, middle school girls basketball
Approved 2020-2021 Afterschool Programs and personnel:
Fairview Elementary: All CCBOE substitutes as needed
Harmony: Lynn Gunter, Drue Hightower
Approved a request from Cold Springs Elementary School to pay Adam McKinnon $1,000 for athletic director duties, paid by local school funds.
Approved a request from Cold Springs Elementary School to pay Justin Wiley $700 for assisting with middle school basketball, paid by local school funds on the Dec. 18 paycheck.
Approved a request for Cold Springs High School cross country and track to pay Blake Calvert $200 for starting the county and sectional cross country races at Cold Springs.
Approved a request from Fairview High School to pay Annie King and Lillie Hardman (non-faculty coach) $500 each for helping/coaching the volleyball teams, paid by the volleyball program.
Approved a request from Fairview High School to pay George Redding, Jr. $2,200 for summer mowing and upkeep of fields including fertilizing and spraying, paid by local school funds.
Approved a request from Fairview High School Quarterback Club to pay the following coaches for summer 2020 workouts and season supplements on their November paycheck:
Summer workout supplements: Josh Davis- $240, Trett Hardman- $160, Brian Simmons- $160, Ricky McDonald- $1,000, David Martin- $500, Brett Garner- $160.
Extra coaching supplements: Josh Davis- $1,700, George Redding- $2,500, Trett Hardman- $3,200, Brett Garner- $1,500, Mason Black- $1,500.
Approved a request from Good Hope Middle School to pay Brian Scott Brown $800 as the middle school athletic director.
Approved a request from Good Hope High School to pay Patrick McDonald $700 for girls' summer workouts, paid by local school funds.
Approved a request from Hanceville Middle School to pay Kim Kanaday for keeping the score books for volleyball and basketball: Volleyball- general fund $10 per game, Basketball- basketball account $12 per game.
Approved a request from Holly Pond High School for the following, paid by local school funds:
Andrew Kelley- $1,500 for athletic director duties and taking care of Dragonfly computer information for athletes.
Janet Turner- $1,000 for extra duties pertaining to athletic events and transcript/INow support for Dragonfly.
Approved a request from Vinemont Elementary School to pay Lance Lay and Kerry Thompson $300 each to refinish the elementary gym floors, paid by local school funds.
Approved a request from Vinemont Middle School to pay Scotty Cofer $1,000 for athletic director, paid by local school funds.
Approved a request to pay the following bus driver for additional hours to sanitize buses at their base hourly rate, paid by federal funds: Christa Overton, effective Sept. 11 (replace James Leon Creel).
Approved a request from the Transportation Director to pay Matthew Bailey, Cold Springs bus driver, $75 per bus to wash 40 activity and spare buses, effective Sept. 1, paid by transportation funds.
Approved a request to provide a supplement of $5,000 to Connie Underwood to be paid over the FY2021 school year effective Oct. 1 for the following additional duties, paid by federal funds: Providing families of non-speaking English information and training on students' education, providing families and students with appropriate plans to support the educational needs of the students (insurance, blue slips, doctors' appointments, special education services, 504 referrals, COVID guidelines and procedures, etc.)
Approved a request to provide a supplement of $5,000 to Amita Smith for the following additional duties with the Nuts and Bolts Symposium for June 2021 to be paid over the FY2021 school year effective Oct. 1, paid by federal programs: Register, manage and invoice all attendees for the conference on June 9-10, 2021, assist Cullman County teachers and administrators along with surrounding districts that are registering for the conference.
Approved August 2020 financial statements.
Approved August 2020 bills and salaries in the amount of $9,621,755.71.
Approved the following Maintenance Department bids:
Holly Pond High School gymnasium HVAC and electrical upgrade- $112,529 to Compendium International, Inc.
Fairview High School gymnasium and electrical upgrade- $113,755 to Compendium International, Inc.
West Point High School gymnasium and electrical upgrade- $108,995 to Compendium International, Inc.
Approved Maintenance Department's public works projects:
West Point Intermediate School side aluminum canopy system- $25,205 to Tennessee Valley Metals.
Vinemont Elementary School aluminum canopy system at gym- $16,332 to Tennessee Valley Metals.
Approved a request from the Technology Department to dispose of the following inventory: SAN Server Dell Equallogic, Dell Poweredge R610, Dell Poweredge T710, Poweredge R610, Dell PS6100X, Advanced server.
Approved a request from the Transportation Director to surplus and sell the following school bus: 1999 Bluebird Mini-Bus.
Approved a request from Fairview High School to surplus and sell the old school truck.
Approved a request from Cold Springs High School to declare the following surplus and no longer usable: 2000 Chevrolet S10 truck.
Selected board members Kenny Brockman and Mike Graves to serve as delegates for the 2020 Alabama Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly on Dec. 3 in Birmingham.
The Cullman County School Board will next meet on Nov. 12 in the Central Office Board Room, with a work session beginning at 5:30 and the meeting immediately following.
