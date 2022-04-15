Superintendent Shane Barnette recognized the accomplishments of the Holly Pond and West Point High School’s Future Farmers of America organizations during Thursday afternoon’s meeting.
Holly Pond’s Livestock, Building Construction and Meats Evaluation teams placed 6th in State. Members Rex Harrison, Lexi Smith, Ty Harrison, Cole Eubanks, Evan Roden and Andre McCafferey were recognized for their individual accomplishments.
West Point was recognized for placing 1st for the North District as well as being named State FFA Champions. Members include: Ashlyn Shedd, Madisyn Shedd, Etta Hudson, Olivia Roberts, Haydan Hinkle, Craig Lawrence and Walker Johnson.
Barnette shared the news that Johnson been recruited by a company out of Texas due to his skills of showing cattle.
Barnette also awarded to the CCBOE E5 Exceptional Service Award to Vinemont Elementary Principal Kim Brown, Hanceville Spur Aide Gina Cason and Parkside Parent Jennifer Harlow.
Isabelle Lisenby from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts presented the board with a clean audit report for the 2021 fiscal year.
During his report Barnette thanked those in attendance to the CCBOE Career Fair the previous Friday.
“We had a really great turnout. and we are hoping to make this an annual thing,” Barnette said.
Barnette also reminded those in attendance of the high school graduations next month, while also announcing that for the first time each graduation would be live-streamed for those unable to attend.
