Cullman County Schools and America’s First Federal Credit Union recognize a student and staff member each month. The May Teacher of the Month is Karen McReath. McReath teaches STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) at Cold Springs Elementary. She was, recently, awarded a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) grant to help fund the creation of an outdoor classroom.
Staff Member of the Month is Nora Campbell, CNP. Campbell works in the lunchroom that serves West Point Elementary and West Point High School. She has worked in the lunchroom for 9 years.
McReath and Campbell both received a $100 gift card from America’s First.