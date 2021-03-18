Cullman County school campuses will be open Friday.
School officials have been working to notify families with bus riders who are affected by weather-related road damage.
Buses may be delayed tomorrow in some areas.
Charles Champ Kasten, Jr., 60, of Cullman, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at his residence. Charles was born June 10, 1960 in Morgan County to Charles and Mary Kasten, who preceded him in death. Charles started working as a young man at William Jordan's store in West Point while he…
Clinton Lee McGriff passed away March 15, 2021. Funeral services are 2:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in New Hope #2 Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:30 on Thursday.
Funeral services for Gary Lynn Brooks of Hanceville will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville. Burial will follow at Garden City Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mr. Brooks was born to O…
