HANCEVILLE — Cullman County School system students used their knowledge and curiosity to compete in the annual science fair at Wallace State Community College on Wednesday.
For Mason Pugh, a 4th grade student of Good Hope Elementary, this year marked his first time competing.
“I was homeschooled the past few years, and before that I went to Sacred Heart, so I wasn’t able to compete. I wanted to try something new, so me and my dad came up with this project and it’s been a lot of fun,” Pugh said.
For Good Hope High School Lily Williams a lifelong tradition came to an end.
“I have entered every year for as long as I can remember. My mom [Beth Williams] is an anatomy teacher here at Wallace and my dad is an engineer, so I guess it’s just in my blood. I’ve won a few awards over the years, but I’ve never won like first place or anything though,” said Williams.
A fitting end and a optimistic beginning were given to Williams and Pugh during Thursday evenings award ceremony.
Pugh took home several special awards including: Best display, best use of photography, best in engineering, best use of math, best in physics, best use of technology, the President’s choice award and overall third place in the fourth grade division.
Williams also secured several special awards including: Best use of photography, best in engineering, best in research, best use of technology and the President’s choice award. Williams was, finally, able to take home that allusive first place in the 12th grade division.
“If I could say anything to younger kids who might just be thinking about competing, I would say just to do it. Science is actually very fun, and with STEM fields being so broad right now I guarantee that you can use it for something you’re already interested in and learn more about the world around you at the same time,” Williams said.
