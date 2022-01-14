The Cullman County Commission on Education, at its January 13 board meeting, approved the employment of Lana Tew to be the district’s next Director of Special Education. Tew is a 26-year veteran educator and currently holds the same position in the Morgan County school district.
Tew has spent her entire career working with students with disabilities as well as students who are gifted and talented. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Jacksonville State University, a Master of Science from the University of Montevallo, and an Educational Specialist degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She worked as a special education teacher for several years before serving for 13 years as Director of Special Education in Morgan County.
Dr. Shane Barnette is excited to bring an experienced Director of Special Education like Ms. Tew to the team. “I can’t wait for Ms. Tew to join our leadership team,” said Dr. Barnette. “She is a proven leader that loves young people and has a calling to work with students with special needs.”
Ms. Tew resides in Hartselle and has two sons, Lawson (17) and Judson (14). She is excited about this new opportunity and is looking forward to serving students, families, and teachers in Cullman County.
“Every day is a chance to serve students and make their lives better,” said Tew. “If we aren’t working toward this goal, what is our purpose?”
Ms. Tew will begin with Cullman County Schools later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.