Beginning this month, Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union is recognizing a Teacher and Staff Member of the Month.
“We have so many faculty and staff members who go the extra mile for our students every single day,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent. “We appreciate America’s First Federal Credit Union for helping us recognize both a teacher and a staff member each month.”
Each teacher and staff member receives a $100 gift card from America’s First.
November Teacher of the Month is Tracey Fowler of Vinemont Elementary.
Tracey is an outstanding third-grade teacher. The classroom environment and culture that she creates is warm, loving, and student/family-centered. Tracey goes the extra mile to make her parents feel involved in her classroom. She attends the extracurricular events of her students and willingly mentors new teachers. Tracey is the epitome of an outstanding elementary teacher and school leader.
November Staff Member of the Month is Brandi Aris, School Nurse of West Point Elementary/West Point High School.
Brandi loves working with children and it is evident in her interactions with students, as well as her communication with parents. No matter how stressful things get, Brandi always has a smile for the students and is able to provide a calming environment when needed. Many times she has worked late, arrived early, or missed lunch to put the needs of students first.
School administrators nominate teachers and staff members for the award. A committee reviews the nominations each month to select the winners.
