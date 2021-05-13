The Cullman County School System recognized its seniors who will be joining the military after graduation with its first-ever Military Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon.
The students and their families gathered in the Cullman County School Board meeting room to be recognized and sign certificates indicating the branch of service they would be entering.
They were joined local military recruiters, ROTC instructors and members of Cullman’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2214.
Students entering the U.S. Army include:
- Isaiah Fuller, Good Hope High School
- Beau Sterling- Good Hope High School
- Caleb Knedlick- Holly Pond High School
- Rylan Griffin- Holly Pond High School
- Brandon McClure- Vinemont High School
- Nickolas Overton- West Point High School
- Allie Heaton- Cullman High School
Students entering the U.S. Navy include:
- Richard “Aidan” Gonzalez- Good Hope High School
- Chandler Reese- Vinemont High School
Students entering the U.S. National Guard include:
- Aliyah Coleman- Good Hope High School
- Zayne Welborn- Good Hope High School
- Mark Parker- Fairview High School
Students entering the U.S. Marine Corps include:
- Dawson Chase Briscoe- Cold Springs High School
- Mathew Boling- Fairview High School
- Angel Cortez- Hanceville High School
- Robert Joseph-Alan Curtis- Hanceville High School
- Wendy Prince- Holly Pond High School
- Jose Perales- Vinemont High School
Each student in attendance was able to sit at the front of the meeting room with their recruiters for a photo op and to sign the certificate that was presented to them by Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette.
“We’re very proud of you guys and we look forward to seeing the great things that you accomplish,” Barnette said.
Brian Monk, commander of the Cullman VFW post, also spoke to the gathered crowd, and said he was proud to see the 16 students who will soon be entering military service.
“Just know that when you get back, whether you get deployed or not, the VFW will be here for you,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for, is to support veterans.”
After the ceremony, Barnette said he and the rest of the school system’s personnel were excited to be able to celebrate with the students and their families.
“I think it went great,” he said.
There are already a few ideas in the works for next year’s signing day, such as inviting more veterans to speak to the students, and the system will continue to work to make sure those who are going into the military are recognized, he said.
“There’s things that we’ll do a little different next year, but we want to make it bigger and better each and every year,” he said.
