Cullman County Schools wants to make the public aware of a nationwide trend among students which stems from a new social media challenge called Deviant Licks.
In these challenges, school property is damaged, and items may be stolen. The students, hoping to gain social media notoriety, then post video of their actions online on platforms such as TikTok.
Cullman County Schools has a strong security camera presence. If students are caught participating, they will be disciplined and possibly face legal consequences. These actions will not be tolerated in Cullman County Schools. We ask that you have a conversation with your child and reinforce the importance of not participating, organizing, sharing, or glamorizing this behavior.
