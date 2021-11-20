Tuesday night’s meeting of the Cullman County School Board featured several awards and recognitions for the system’s staff members and volunteers.
The board first recognized Learning Supports Specialist Karen Pinion for being named the Alabama Schools Counselors Association’s Administrator/Supervisor of the Year.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette said Pinion will be officially receiving the award later this week, and it is awarded by the ALSCA to counselors who promote innovative programs and best practices in the profession.
He said Pinion has helped oversee Cullman County schools as they have significantly increased their graduation rates and college and career readiness of all of its high school students, and she has also served as one of the system’s two mental health service coordinators over the last two school years.
The board also recognized Parkside teacher Tracey Jones — who was unable to attend the meeting — for being named an Alabama finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics.
After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board also awarded several of its monthly E5 Exceptional Service Award to faculty members and volunteers who go above and beyond their usual duties to support their schools.
This month’s recipients were:
Heather Wilkerson- Cold Springs volunteer
Robin Shikle- West Point Custodian
Bethany Byrne, Terri Johnson and Meredith Little- Hanceville Elementary PTO
Briana Prince- Child Development Center teacher
Tracy Smith and Adriann Basch- health science teachers at the Cullman Area Technology Academy.
