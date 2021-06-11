The Cullman County School Board approved an extension and modifications to the contract of Superintendent Shane Barnette during Thursday's meeting.
The contract extension and modification passed on a 6-1 vote, with board member Kerry Neighbors voting against it.
Neighbors said he was not voting for the contract because he had not had a chance to read over it, and did not know the terms of the contract had been agreed upon until just before the beginning of the meeting.
"I'm not super comfortable with the contract because I haven't reviewed it," he said. "I didn't know we had reached an agreement until 4:30."
Requests for a copy of the contract were not answered as of this posting.
The board also recognized Cold Springs High School FCCLA members Madeline Mitchell and Piper Stricklin. Mitchell was the Alabama State FCCLA Officer for 2021, and won gold at state STAR events and will compete this summer at the national convention. Stricklin was also recognized for winning gold at the state competition.
In other business, the board:
Approved 2021 summer workers: Jacob Reese Parker, CNP; Wesley Keith Slaton, Vinemont High School.
Approved to pay the following for up to five unused annual leave days, as per board policy: Bruce Ellard, Anna Thompson, Diane Barnett, Susan Melton.
Approved the following contract extensions for summer 2021:
Laura Rankhorn, assisting the principal, Good Hope Elementary, part-time as needed, current salary rate, local school funds.
Kathy Gorham, secretary, Parkside, part-time as needed, current salary rate, local school funds.
Lisa Zehr, bookkeeper, Parkside, part-time as needed, current salary rate, local school funds.
Dawn Johnson, custodian, Parkside, part-time as needed, current salary rate, local school funds.
Rebecca Glaze, custodian, Parkside, part-time as needed, current salary rate, local school funds.
Mattie Barringer, summer work, Holly Pond K-8, part-time as needed, current salary rate, local school funds.
Elizabeth Watwood, summer work, part-time as needed, current salary rate, local school funds.
Approved the following contract salary changes:
Allison Brooke Morgan, upgrade to master's, state recognized date: May 20.
Rachel Brianne Daugherty, upgrade to master's, state recognized date: June 1.
Approved 2020-2021 non-faculty coaches: Emily Faith Willoughby, Vinemont High School, JV basketball (summer), volunteer.
Approved school nurses for Summer Learning Camps for K-5 grade schools on June 11 through July 2 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, paid $125 per day by GEERS and ESSER:
Fairview: Trina Styles, RN.
Good Hope Primary: Nicole Blackmon, LPN.
Hanceville: Ashley Marotz, LPN.
Parkside: Tammy Bennett, LPN.
Approved Summer Learning Camps and K-5 grade schools and personnel for June 11 through July 2 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. K-3 will host summer reading camps and 4-5 graders will participate in summer learning camps to include reading and math, paid by GEERS and ESSER. Personnel: Lead teacher- $180 a day, teacher- $150 a day, aide- $80 a day.
Vinemont Elementary: Lead teacher- Hayley Drake, teacher- Kendra Richards.
West Point Intermediate: Teacher- Glenda Bates.
Approved the school nurse for summer school for 6-12 grade schools on June 14-25 from 8 a.m. to noon each day, paid by GEERS and ESSER funds: Amanda Sutter, paid $125 per day.
Approved a request to pay the following bus drivers $100 per day for summer learning camp, paid by GEERS/ESSER funds: Pat McKenzie.
Approved a request from CNP to operate SFSP from June 11 through July 2 and to pay the following employees their hourly rate, paid by SFSP: Janet Gaston, Sonya Byram.
Approved a request from Good Hope Elementary School to pay Whitney Trammell $500 to assist with the floors and maintenance during the summer, paid by local school funds.
Approved a request from Vinemont High School to pay Doug Webb $1,500 for additional duties associated with and performed for Vinemont High School, paid by local school funds.
Approved a request to host a summer program for Pre-K students at Welti Elementary School. The summer program will run in conjunction with the summer reading cap and an additional week from June 11 through July 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Teacher- $150 per day, auxiliary teacher $75 per day, subs to be paid same rate. Funding from state ETF ($6,465).
Teacher- Katara Davidson, auxiliary teacher- Stefanie Bagwell, sub teacher- Teri Pitts, sub auxiliary teacher- Meagan Jones.
Approved a request from West Point High School to pay Lindsay McKenney $1,500 to help wax floors this summer, paid by local school funds.
Approved a request to pay a stipend of $1,500 each for managing the Library Media Specialist software, professional development and other LMS support as needed during the 2021-2022 school year, paid by the curriculum general fund: Mark Adams, Hanceville High Library Media Specialist- will handle care of the middle and high schools; Kim Whitman, West Point Intermediate Library Media Specialist- will handle care of the elementary and K-8 schools.
Approved May 2021 financial statements.
Approved May 2021 bills and salaries in the amount of $9,966,888.98.
Approved FY2021 budget amendment.
Approved 2021-2022 Cullman County Board of Education salary schedule.
Approved Good Hope High School Band Boosters to get a loan for the band to purchase uniforms.
Approved a request to purchase from Renaissance Learning the Renaissance myON reader for all K-8 schools. The funding source is ESSER II for a total of $310,529.25 for a three-year purchase.
Approved a request for the renewal of Edmentum. The funding source is ESSER II for a total of $342,950.
Approved all Cullman County schools/central office to dispose of and/or sell by sealed bid any non-operational/obsolete technology equipment, classroom/library equipment, office equipment, furniture, televisions and electronics for the 2020-2021 school year.
