The Cullman County School Board approved new principals of Parkside, West Point Elementary and Good Hope Primary School Thursday morning after the schools' current principals accepted positions working at the central office.
During a special called meeting, the board approved Caleb Elrod as the new principal of Parkside, Michael Lindsey as the new principal of West Point Elementary and Kristin Williams as the new principal of Good Hope Primary School.
Elrod is currently the assistant principal at Fairview Elementary, and will be taking over as Parkside's principal to replace Richard Orr — who was approved earlier this month as an assistant superintendent for the county system.
Elrod thanked the board for approving his transfer, as well Fairview Elementary principal Marty Hardman for his guidance.
"I look forward to the opportunity to be at Parkside," he said. "I thank Mr. Hardman for all that he's done for me. I'm proud to have my family here and I'm excited about the opportunity."
Lindsey will be taking over as principal of West Point Elementary School after serving as assistant principal of the school, and he will be replacing Angie Yarbrough after she was named the county system's new director of federal programs.
Lindsey also made sure to thank the board for approving his transfer from assistant principal to principal, along his family for the support they have shown and Yarbrough for her leadership, mentorship and friendship.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of the West Point family," he said. "There are great things happening at West Point Elementary, and we're going to keep growing and improving and getting better."
Williams is new to the system, and will be coming from her position as assistant principal at Crossville Middle School in the Dekalb County School System. She will replacing Tonya Cupp as Good Hope Primary's principal after Cupp was named the county system's director of instructional programs.
Williams said she is a Cullman High School graduate, and while she has lived and worked in other states and systems, and the one thing she wanted to do when her family moved back to Cullman was to be an administrator in Cullman County.
"I feel extremely blessed for this opportunity, to not only be in Cullman County but to be at Good Hope Primary School," she said. "Thank you so much for this opportunity."
All three principals will officially take over in their new roles on Monday.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette said he and the members of the board are proud to welcome all three new administrators to their new positions.
"We look forward to working alongside you and seeing you take each of the schools to the next level," he said.
