County School Board

Cullman County School Board President Shane Rusk, on left, and Superintendent Shane Barnette discuss the board’s agenda before Tuesday morning’s meeting. 

 Tyler Hanes

The Cullman County School Board approved an out-of-state field trip and a few personnel considerations during a special called meeting Tuesday morning.

The board gave the go-ahead for the West Point High School FFA to travel to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 26.

Also up for consideration was the approval of Leslie Hudson Wood as long-term certified teacher substitute at Vinemont Elementary School and a contract/salary change for Stephanie Lynn Blair to upgrade to a master’s degree as of Sept. 17.

In other business, the board:

Approved the 2021-2022 ELA K-5 Textbook Committee:

Child Development Center- Karlie Baker, Alexis Williams

Cold Springs Elementary- Reily Hood, Kelly Shelton, Julie Windsor

Fairview- Pam Draper, Angela Kee, Renee Chambers

Good Hope Primary- Tiffany Gambrill, Cindy Pearson

Good Hope Elementary- Melody Martin

Hanceville- Roxie Lee, Cindy Gonstad, Matt Ellard

Harmony- Heather Lynn, Pam Mack, Elaine Wren

Holly Pond Elementary- Brandi Kelso, Ashley Pichelmayer, Lori Baggett

Parkside- Tamela Weaver, Kayse Fondren, Nanette Clark

Vinemont- Amber Robinson, Lindsey Hudson, Hayley Drake

Welti- Krystal Ayers, Jennifer Hays, Amy Ellard

West Point Elementary- Tina Yovine, Jennifer Little, Faith Helms

West Point Intermediate- Hayden Voce

Special Education- AnnLee West, Tyler Mitchell

Parent Representatives- Jena Mayo

Approved adding Brittany Thompson and Catie Flynt to the 2021 ELA 6-12 Textbook Committee.

Approved Maintenance Department’s bid for annual LP gas from Thompson Gas at $1.724 per gallon.

Approved a contract with Schneider Electric to continue lighting and HVAC upgrades across the system. 

The Cullman County School Board will next meet on Oct. 14 in the Central Office Board Room, with a work session beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the meeting immediately following. 

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you