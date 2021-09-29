The Cullman County School Board approved an out-of-state field trip and a few personnel considerations during a special called meeting Tuesday morning.
The board gave the go-ahead for the West Point High School FFA to travel to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 26.
Also up for consideration was the approval of Leslie Hudson Wood as long-term certified teacher substitute at Vinemont Elementary School and a contract/salary change for Stephanie Lynn Blair to upgrade to a master’s degree as of Sept. 17.
In other business, the board:
Approved the 2021-2022 ELA K-5 Textbook Committee:
Child Development Center- Karlie Baker, Alexis Williams
Cold Springs Elementary- Reily Hood, Kelly Shelton, Julie Windsor
Fairview- Pam Draper, Angela Kee, Renee Chambers
Good Hope Primary- Tiffany Gambrill, Cindy Pearson
Good Hope Elementary- Melody Martin
Hanceville- Roxie Lee, Cindy Gonstad, Matt Ellard
Harmony- Heather Lynn, Pam Mack, Elaine Wren
Holly Pond Elementary- Brandi Kelso, Ashley Pichelmayer, Lori Baggett
Parkside- Tamela Weaver, Kayse Fondren, Nanette Clark
Vinemont- Amber Robinson, Lindsey Hudson, Hayley Drake
Welti- Krystal Ayers, Jennifer Hays, Amy Ellard
West Point Elementary- Tina Yovine, Jennifer Little, Faith Helms
West Point Intermediate- Hayden Voce
Special Education- AnnLee West, Tyler Mitchell
Parent Representatives- Jena Mayo
Approved adding Brittany Thompson and Catie Flynt to the 2021 ELA 6-12 Textbook Committee.
Approved Maintenance Department’s bid for annual LP gas from Thompson Gas at $1.724 per gallon.
Approved a contract with Schneider Electric to continue lighting and HVAC upgrades across the system.
The Cullman County School Board will next meet on Oct. 14 in the Central Office Board Room, with a work session beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the meeting immediately following.
