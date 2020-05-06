County residents (and drivers on county roads) have probably received, or at least noticed, the new green trash bins that have been going out to residents who get their trash pickup services through the Cullman County Sanitation Department.
The new 95-gallon bins began going out to residents last month, as part of the department’s shift away from manual trash pickup and toward an automated system that requires no ride-along sanitation workers — only a driver.
County sanitation superintendent James Rollo said no one should expect to see a charge for the new trash bins — they’re being provided free of charge to customers as part of the county’s overall $4.9 million investment in the new automated system.
“That’s not going to happen, customers having to pay for the bins,” said Rollo Tuesday. “The cans are provided by the county, and they’re kept up by the county. The only time you’d have to pay extra for a can is if you ask for an additional one, and the cost then is $7 per month. But if something happens to your bin; if it gets hit by a car or damaged in some way, we replace that at no cost.”
“The first trash bin is free,” emphasized county commission chairman Kenneth Walker on Tuesday. “The county is paying for that. The people I’ve spoken to who’ve gotten theirs mostly seem to like it. Some say they’re too heavy, if they were accustomed to using a smaller bin; but others say it’s too small and too flimsy. You can’t please everyone — but rest assured that there is no charge to customers for the containers.”
The change over to an automated system comes nearly four years after the on-the-job death of sanitation worker Harold “Jamie” Dickey. Dickey, 34, died in June of 2016 following an accident in which a pickup truck collided with the sanitation truck on which he was riding on U.S. Highway 231. The accident occurred along a pickup route in northeast Cullman County near Arab.
Walker said that tragedy has had lasting financial consequences for the county. “What we are hoping is that the shift over to automation will save the county money in the long run, with a smaller sanitation staff and better rates on our workman’s compensation and liability insurance,” he explained. Walker added that the county has been paying around $150,000 per year, for the past several years, for workman’s compensation coverage.
“No amount of saving money can justify or stand in for that kind of tragedy,” added Rollo. “But we’ve been really pushing to move to an automated system since that accident occurred. If we can get that guy off the back of the truck, and into a safer environment, that’s been the goal.”
Eyeing a smaller sanitation staff doesn’t mean that any current employees will lose their jobs, Walker stressed. “We’re going to phase that in through retirements and non-replacement of employees who leave,” he said. “In fact, our problem has been finding and keeping people to do that job for a long time, so making it safer with a smaller staff will hopefully help balance that out.”
Disabled residents with a doctor’s note, as well as those who live in very remote areas where the new trucks can’t operate, will still be served by a crew of sanitation workers who will continue to pick up trash by hand, said Rollo. He added that he expects some growing pains as sanitation department drivers learn their new routes and become acquainted with the new equipment.
“For the first month, I’d say, we’ll likely take at least that long to work everything out,” Rollo said. “But after that, hopefully, our service will be just as good as it’s always been — better, I hope.”
