The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Cullman County 1339 will be closed at the intersection of Alabama 157, near Cullman Stockyard, for paving on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The closure will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m. During those timeframes, motorists must use alternate routes to access CR 1339. The intersection will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while asphalt cools between placement of layers.
Childhaven Road, south of Alabama 157, will not be impacted.
Chilton Contractors Inc. is in the process of constructing a two-lane northbound roadway between U.S. 31 and Alabama 69. The $14,895,273 project includes drainage, grading, and pavement for the additional lanes as well as traffic signals and multi-use paths.