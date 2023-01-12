The Cullman County Commission conducted a bit of parks-related housekeeping at its regular January meeting this week, approving an increase in the cost of monthly payments for leased storage units at Smith Lake Park.
Under the newly-approved price bump, new storage unit leases will cost $280 per month as opposed to the previous $240 per month, with renters who occupy current units seeing the increase reflected at the time they renew their expiring agreements. County parks director Doug Davenport said the $280 aligns with storage unit costs in neighboring counties, and that the increase was necessary owing to the increased cost of utilities and other maintenance.
In a separate measure, the commission also authorized chairman Jeff Clemons to sign a contract with Loomis Bros. Circus to return to the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center for a series of performances running from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5. Davenport noted the Circus has been an annual attraction at the Ag Center over the past nine years, and that the parks department had been “pleased” with the event’s enduring popularity.
In other business at its regular meeting, the commission:
- Recognized retiring road department employee Jeff Preston for 25 years of service with the county.
- Approved the purchase of six Kenworth heavy duty dump chassis ‘C’ T880 (set-back axle) or T880S (set-forward axle) vehicles, to be purchased via the Association of County Commissions of Alabama joint bid process, at a cost of $213,500 each.
Approved the purchase of s
- ix 16’x60’ Ox Maverick dump truck beds, to be purchased via the Association of County Commissions of Alabama joint bid process, at a cost of $46,251 each.
- Authorized an increase of $687.20 in a previously-approved measure to fund an upgraded door access control system, bringing the system’s total cost to $28,526.63.
- Entered into a contract with Goodwyn, Mills, & Cawood for engineering services for a planned terminal apron rehabilitation project at the Cullman Regional Airport.
- Approved the submission of a Rebuild Alabama grant application for funds that, if awarded, would go toward improvements along County Road 1282.
- Authorized Clemons to sign a $153,888 Alabama Department of Youth Services Agency grant agreement for the portion of the 2021-2022 fiscal year extending from July through September, with Cullman County acting as the fiscal agent for Lauderdale County, which received the grant funds.
- Declared surplus a 2018 GMC Terrain for sale from the county commission to the District Attorney’s office, in the amount of $10,000.
- Declared surplus a transmission torque shift core from the county garage for online auction at GovDeals.
- Declared surplus a Hyster Packer-Roller C530A from the road department for online auction at GovDeals.
- Declared surplus a Duramax 6.6-liter diesel engine core from the county garage for online auction at GovDeals.
- Declared surplus a 2006 Chevrolet Impala for transfer from the county commission to the Cullman Regional Airport.
- Declared surplus an assortment of office, kitchen, and exercise items from the Cullman County Commission on Aging for online auction at GovDeals.
- Declared surplus 74 miscellaneous filters from the county garage for online auction at GovDeals.
- Approved a preliminary plat proposal for Flat Rock Cove, a major subdivision containing 11 lots, located off of County Road 931.
- Approved a preliminary plat pro
- posal for Serenity Pointe Cabins, a major subdivision containing 12 lots, located off of County Road 338.
- Approved the minutes of the commission’s Dec. 20, 2022 regular meeting.