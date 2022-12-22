If the tattered aftermath of Christmas day has you drowning in a crumpled sea of boxes, bows and wrapping paper, relief this year will likely be just a quick dumpster drive away.
To streamline the post-Christmas overflow of present-opening refuse, the Cullman County Sanitation Department is placing nine dumpsters at strategic drop-off locations across the county. Free to use and available to both county and Cullman city sanitation customers, the dumpsters are available for all the holiday haul-away garbage that might otherwise overflow your weekly trash take-out.
“We’ve tried to place them in areas where we expect there will be a large amount of people who can use the extra help,” explained county commission chairman Jeff Clemons on Wednesday.
“We want the dumpsters to be used for boxes, wrapping paper, and really whatever excess trash you might have left over from Christmas. You can only put so much trash in your household container, so this will hopefully help out both our citizens and our sanitation crews with all the extra trash that accumulates at Christmastime.”
The additional dumpsters will be set out Thursday at the following nine public, free-to-use locations, where they’ll remain until Tuesday, Dec. 27:
- Cold Springs School
- Hanceville armory / Civic Center
- Crane Hill Sheriff’s Office annex
- West Point Town Hall
- The old hangar at Joppa
- East Side Road Department
- Vinemont Providence Fire Station No. 1
- Shaw’s old restaurant at Holly Pond
- Good Hope Sheriff’s Office annex
The dumpsters are intended primarily to collect excess holiday trash, and aren’t meant for furniture or other large household items. As with any dumpster drop-off, all miscellaneous garbage, other than boxes, should be bagged before being discarded.
Due to the Arctic air blast that’s set to sweep over the area this weekend, the county sanitation department is delaying regular residential collection pickup by one day beginning Thursday, Dec. 22. Clemons said residential pickup will resume its normal operating schedule on Monday, Dec. 26.