A lot of rain is gonna fall — the only question is, how much?
Cullman County is near the center of the National Weather Service’s predicted rainfall totals ranging anywhere from 2’’ to 5’’ though Thursday, with the potential for a handful of isolated storms to be windy and severe.
Flooding, though, is the primary threat as “several episodes” of storms and rain are expected to occur throughout the day today, overnight, and into the morning on Thursday. The Huntsville office of the weather service has issues a flash flood watch for the entirety of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including Cullman County.
Most areas will received between 1’’ and 3’’ of rain over the next day, though NWS advises that “some locations could receive between 4 and 5 inches.” Along with the heavy rain comes the possibility of individual storm bands bringing “damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph and frequent lightning” to some areas.
The weather pattern, which carries the potential for storms that could become “strong to marginally severe,” according to NWS, is expected to track from the southwest to the northeast before clearing out during the day Thursday. After that, the overcast skies should give way to mostly clear conditions into the weekend, with temperatures slowly climbing out of the mid-70s and into the low 80s — under mostly sunny skies — on Saturday and Sunday.
For the latest updates on flooding, road conditions, and hazardous weather alerts, follow the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook (@CullmanCountyEMA) and on Twitter (@CullmanEMA).
