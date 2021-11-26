Thanksgiving weekend marks the start of the real Christmas season for many, and in Cullman, that means the holiday lights will be on from now through December’s end at the Winter Wonderland at Sportsman Lake Park.
The drive-through nighttime attraction is back and bigger than ever this year, with more than 1 million Christmas lights to make spirits bright throughout the park’s winding tour, which also features elaborate Christmas displays and inflatables. From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. nightly, the park comes alive not only with lights, but with activities and attractions for anyone who wants to stop, get out, and take in the sights after dark.
Those who do leave their car’s confines can visit Santa with the kids at the Winter Wonderland’s photo booth, hop aboard the Christmas Train for a different view of the park, grab hot chocolate and other treats at the concession stand, and even play among falling flakes, thanks to the nearby snow machine. On select evenings, families can even get in the “Sleigh Ride” spirit with horse and carriage tours around the park.
Sportsman Lake Park and the Winter Wonderland are operated by Cullman County Parks and Recreation. Though daytime admission to the park is free throughout the year, there’s a $10 per-car admission to the Winter Wonderland each evening beginning at 5 p.m. For schedules and pricing on additional activities like the train and carriage rides, as well as for general information about the display, visit the department’s Facebook page @CullmanCountyParks.
Also debuting in December are drive-in movie nights at the nearby Cullman County Fairgrounds, featuring a month-long selection of Christmas-themed movies from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and more. Presented by Throwback Outdoor Cinema in partnership with Kernel Kullman Popcorn, the fun starts on the weekend of Dec. 4 & 5, when the series kicks off with Saturday and Sunday evening showings of Elf.
Through Dec. 23, drive-in guests can also catch a wide variety of holiday film favorites from Home Alone to A Christmas Story to It’s a Wonderful Life and many more. Find the event’s page on Facebook and search “Throwback Outdoor Cinema” at eventbrite.com for tickets (admission is $25 per vehicle) as well as the full drive-in movie schedule, plus parking rules and viewing tips.
