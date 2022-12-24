A new local initiative will extend financial assistance to qualifying Cullman County water customers who may have trouble making their monthly water payments.
At its regular meeting this week, the Cullman County Commission signed off on a federally-funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) that offers payment subsidies for county residential water customers who meet income requirements.
The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is set to become available after the first of the year, and will be coordinated through the local office of the Community Action Partnership (CAP) of North Alabama.
Part of a network of more than 1,000 agencies across the U.S., the North Alabama Community Action Partnership serves 28 counties, including a five-county core service area including Cullman, Morgan, Lawrence, Winston, and Marion. CAP already provides similar payment assistance for electrical utility bills. Funding for the new water assistance program comes via federal COVID-19 relief funds administered through ADECA.
Through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, residential customers of the Cullman County Water Department who meet eligibility guidelines may receive help with their water bill in one of two ways. The program provides ongoing monthly subsidies for those who qualify, as well as one-time subsidies to provide relief in the event of an extenuating circumstance, whether from an exceptionally high bill caused by a water leak or from a customer’s temporary financial hardship.
Details on how to qualify for the program are available through the Cullman CAP office, located at 107 2nd Ave NE in Cullman. Applicants can begin the process online at capna.org; additional information can be obtained by calling the Cullman office at 256-355-7843 ext. 105, and via email at liheap@capna.org.