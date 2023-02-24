One of the Cullman area’s largest industries is set to begin work on a planned $66 million overhaul; a redesign expansion aimed at staying competitive locally amid a shifting global business landscape.
At its regular meeting this week, the Cullman County Commission signed off on the unnamed industry’s request for a $4,007,670 abatement of non-educational ad valorem taxes over the next ten years, a tax break that economic officials said will be returned to the community through added Cullman County jobs, educational taxes, and new local revenues.
“This expansion will create 50-plus new jobs with an average wage of over $20 per hour,” said Cullman Economic Development Agency project manager Stanley Kennedy in presenting the abatement request to the commission. “We project, using numbers by the U.S. Chamber [of Commerce], that this project, from the [added] jobs, will create $57,000-plus per year in additional tax revenues to our community, and $640,000 in local business revenues. It will create more than $3.5 million for local schools.”
Identified by the “Project Redesign” codename at both this week’s commission meeting as well as the Feb. 13 Cullman City Council meeting at which city leaders also agreed to an abatement, the big investment represents the local industry’s renewed commitment to its Cullman operation at a time when its competitive winds are changing.
“Usually a ‘competitive’ project means we’re competing with another community,” said Kennedy, explaining local leaders’ confidentiality in describing the project. “What’s really happening here is, our community — Cullman and our Cullman company — is competing against out-of-state and out-of-town companies for the business tied to this expansion. So instead of us competing against other places, we and our company are together competing against other communities and their companies.”
In a separate abatement measure at its Feb. 23 meeting, the commission also granted a $168,004 non-education ad valorem tax abatement to Vinemont-based BBLU, Inc., known by its business-facing name as ProBin Global. The still-young business provides bulk packaging container solutions for the transport of beef, poultry, and other animal proteins that address the foods’ unique shipping requirements to assure its freshness and integrity from farm to fork.
ProBin Global, said Kennedy, will nearly double its current Vinemont footprint with a planned 45,000 square-foot expansion of its current facility, which he noted has only been in operation for three years. “They’re a fast-growing company,” he said, adding that the $2.5 million expansion is expected to create four new jobs with an average wage of more than $20 per hour.