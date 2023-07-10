Portions of the Cullman area saw heavy rainfall over the weekend, even as the entire county was placed under a flood warning overnight Sunday. But aside from some toppled trees and momentary spot flooding, the damp weekend created no lasting local damage.
“We did have some trees downed Sunday night, and localized flooding in general,” Cullman EMA director Tim Sartin said Monday. “But thankfully, we didn’t have any lasting damage or any flooding that created issues. The interstate didn’t flood, or anything of that scale.”
Between Friday and Monday morning, portions of the county most heavily affected by concentrated rainfall saw precipitation totaling as much as three inches, according to 24-hour totals tallied by the National Weather Service, including a soaking 1.5 — 2 inches of rainfall on Friday in an area just west of Cullman extending from the West Point area southward to Logan, Trimble, and Crane Hill.
Additional rainfall of up to 1.5 inches (most heavily concentrated near Hanceville) on Saturday, as well as another half-inch of rain in portions of western Cullman County on Sunday, assured that every part of the county saw significant precipitation.
Though thunderstorms buffeted parts of north Alabama and southern Tennessee as the weekend weather systems moved through, they resulted in no additional reports of wind or hail-related damage in Cullman County. A pattern of warmer weather is expected to set in as the week progresses, with the next chance for locally severe weather coming no sooner than Thursday, according to current NWS projections.