Bryan Cheatwood, who for the past three years had served as the chief road department engineer for the Cullman County Commission, has passed away. Cheatwood died Sunday, June 25 at UAB Hospital after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and stepping away from his job to undergo treatment. He was 49 years old.
The commission revealed Cheatwood’s passing Monday in a post to social media. “It is with our deepest sorrow [that] we inform you of the passing of our County Engineer Bryan Cheatwood. His family is in our thoughts and prayers,” the statement read. Cullman Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
Cheatwood took on the Cullman County engineer’s role in early 2020, replacing former engineer John Lang after spending 13 years in a similar role in neighboring Winston County — including eight years of service as the county’s chief engineer. His hiring here preceded by several months the election of current Cullman County Commission chairman Jeff Clemons, and Clemons said Monday that the commission never regretted retaining Cheatwood as engineer after its elected leadership had changed hands.
“Bryan was a good one,” said Clemons. “It’s really sad. I tell you, I had a really great relationship with Bryan; there probably wasn’t a day that went by that we didn’t talk. He was very professional and knew how to get a difficult job done.”
In many public meetings when the subject of paving came up, Cheatwood’s was the voice informing the commission of complex issues relating to road construction and even finance — typically to a room filled with people who weren’t professionally trained on either topic. Clemons said that Cheatwood had a gift for communicating the county’s needs both to commissioners and to road department staff in a way that everyone, whatever their role, could understand and act upon.
“We have a good plan that extends three years out for paving roads, and Bryan was very, very knowledgable about bridges and roads,” said Clemons. “He understood what we have been trying to accomplish, and brought a lot of knowledge, expertise, and professionalism to the job. He knew how to explain things, and he just worked so well with everybody.”
In Cheatwood’s recent absence, the commission has hired former Cullman County engineer Phillip Widner, now retired from the same role in Jackson County, on a state-mandated part-time basis. Clemons said Widner will continue in the part-time position, as the commission pauses to mourn Cheatwood’s passing before taking up the task of selecting a full-time successor.
“We don’t want to act quickly out of respect for Bryan, but we will probably go out to post that job in a few weeks,” he explained. “Phillip has been filling in and has been doing a really good job, but he can only work a limited number of hours in retirement. We will begin the process of filling that position when the time is right.”
Funeral services for Rudy Bryan Cheatwood will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Cullman Funeral Home, with family receiving guests and visitors preceding the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. He is survived by his brother, Shannon Cheatwood; sisters Gail Johnson, Debra Baker, and Becky Smith; 10 nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.