Local leaders eased the recruitment path for a potential new industrial tenant this week, offering a half-million dollar tax abatement to an unnamed technology company as an incentive to locate in Cullman County.
At its regular July meeting, the Cullman County Commission approved a 10-year, $500,309 abatement in non-education ad valorem taxes for the project, which, according to the Cullman Economic Development Agency (CEDA), would invest an estimated $9.9 million in a local facility if the company ends up selecting Cullman County as its project site.
Alabama is one of three states being eyed by the company, according to CEDA project manager Stanley Kennedy, who told county commissioners that the new industry could bring 50 new local jobs with wages of $20 per hour or higher, while returning $340,000 in non-abated taxes to local schools.
“We’re competing with two out-of-state sites for this project,” said Kennedy. “It’s a very advanced technology and something to be really proud of. It would actually be one of six companies on our continent that would have the technology that we’re bringing.”
In other business at its regular meeting the commission:
• Recognized retiring Sportsman Lake volunteer Nona Moon for 31 years of service at the park’s wildflower garden.
• Recognized students Breanna Arnold and Connor Clark on earning honors as this year’s B.A.S.S. Nation High School Anglers of the Year.
• Agreed to make Cullman County a joint party with the State of Alabama and other municipalities in current and future settlements of opioid-related litigation involving pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.
• Authorized the Cullman Regional Airport to apply for grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration in support of design and environmental work in preparation for future development at the airport.
• Authorized county revenue commissioner Barry Willingham to sign an agreement with TransUnion for financial data services at the revenue office.
• Approved an Adopt-a-Mile application from county resident Zelda Phillips to designate a portion of County Road 57 for litter cleanup and maintenance in partnership with People Against a Littered State (PALS).
• Extended through October a lease agreement in the amount of $2,569 with Warrior Tractor for use of a 2019 John Deere loader by the road department.
• Approved a county road access plan in preparation for this year’s Rock the South music festival, pending the approval of a compensation agreement to cover the cost of potential damage to county-maintained roads encompassed by the plan.
• Approved the surplus of two 2018 GMC Sierra trucks used by the sheriff’s office, to be auctioned at govdeals.com.
• Approved the surplus of nine vehicles (three AM General Hummers and six Yamaha Raptors) used at Stony Lonesome OHV Park to be auctioned at govdeals.com.
• Approved the surplus of a Polaris Ranger used at Sportsman Lake Park to be auctioned at govdeals.com.
• Approved the surplus of six maintenance shop items used by the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) to be auctioned at govdeals.com.
• Approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford Explorer, in the amount of $30,366, from Stivers Ford to be used by the safety department.
• Approved the purchase of a 2020 Peterbilt dump truck, in the amount of $178,000, from Ingram Equipment Co. to be used by the sanitation department.
• Approved the purchase of seven 30-yard containers in the amount of $46,403; as well as eight 40-yard containers in the amount of $60,080, to be used by the sanitation department.
• Approved the purchase of a 2015 Autocar Xpeditor front-end loader engine, in the amount of $18,999, from Nextran Truck Center to be used by the sanitation department.
• Approved repair work, in the amount of $13,969, to be performed by Craft & Associates at the animal shelter, with the City of Cullman reimbursing the cost through insurance proceeds.
• Corrected an agenda item from last month’s meeting to reflect the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), rather than the Alabama Department of Public Health, as the granting party for a $25,000 grant.
• Approved a 14-lot plat proposal for Pan Creek Estates, located along County Road 1725.
• Agreed to reject all submissions received in a recent bid for supplies for the Cullman County Detention Center.
• Awarded a bid for the resupply of metal pipe to Twin Oaks Environmental; ADCOPipe & Supply, LLC; and Fallin Farms, with the supplier to be selected based on project proximity and availability of materials.
• Awarded a bid to supply aggregate for use by the road department to Wiregrass Construction; Vulcan Materials; Whitaker Contracting; and C.A. Langford Co., with the supplier to be selected based on project proximity and availability of materials.
• Awarded a bid for the resupply of gas and diesel fuel to B&B Petroleum Products.
• Extended by one year the county’s current service agreement with Pro Lawn for lawn care and maintenance.
The next regular commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the commission meeting room of the Cullman County Courthouse. A 4 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting at the same location.