June Bailey got hauled before the Cullman County Commission on Tuesday, but it wasn’t for a reprimand. Instead, the commission just wanted to wish the longtime county employee well as she departs after a career spanning more than three decades.
Bailey, the office manager for the county sanitation department, will retire after working for the county since January of 1986 through the end of this month — a service period of nearly 34 years.
Formally signing off on a commemorative certificate recognizing her long tenure with the county, the commission put Bailey in the spotlight for a quick photo and hearty round of applause, with chairman Kenneth Walker thanking Bailey for her commitment and excellence in her work.
In a separate measure, the commission signed off on the start of bid work for the resurfacing and repaving of County Road 1564 (Welcome Road) in the Fairview area, with Alabama Sen. Garlan Gudger telling the commission he was pleased to help secure money for the $1.4 million project through the state’s gas tax-funded infrastructure program.
“I’m thankful that this is money through relationships I’ve built in Montgomery that we’re able to get this money where it’s not coming out of the taxpayers’ General Fund budget; your budget; anyone’s budget,” said Gudger, noting that the commission can allocate its existing local funds “toward other people’s roads.”
Work on the project, which will span the road’s full length, is expected to begin before the end of this year. Walker noted the Welcome Road resurfacing represents the first state-funded local roads project the commission has received.
In other business at its regular meeting Tuesday, the commission:
Authorized Walker to sign a release of liability for the transfer of the old Crane Hill Senior Center building to the Crane Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Authorized Walker to sign the Alabama Department of Youth Services Long Term Detention Subsidy Contract for the 2021 fiscal year.
Authorized Walker to sign the Alabama Department of Youth Services Agency grant agreement for the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the amount of $248,984. The agreement will cover Cullman, Blount, and Jackson Counties.
Approved two separate measures committing the county’s portion of matching funds, in agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation and the FAA, for ongoing improvements at Cullman Regional Airport.
Authorized Walker to sign the Alabama Department of Youth Services Agency Grant Agreement for the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the amount of $128,888 as the fiscal agent for Lauderdale County.
Authorized county engineer Bryan Cheatwood to sign a renewal with Diversified Computer Services, LLC for job cost reporting software.
Approved the termination of a lease agreement with a $5,000 balance remaining on the remaining 7-year life of the lease owed to the tenant at the Cullman Regional Airport, in order to bring the airport into compliance with FAA regulations as it approaches ongoing upgrades.
Appropriated $20,000 for the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Pro Series fishing tournament, sharing the overall cost of hosting the tournament with the City of Cullman and the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce. The tournament will be held at Smith Lake from March 11-14 of next year.
Approved the rental of a 2000-ton chiller for the courthouse from Aggreko, LLC at a cost of $6,480.25 per month, with a one-time setup fee of $4,112. Walker said the measure is a temporary solution for cooling the basement at the courthouse until HVAC improvements can be made.
Approved the county budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the amount of $65,568,678, including the General Fund Budget of $23,553,749. Read the Times later this week for a full breakdown of the county budget for the coming year.
The next commission meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the commission meeting room of the Cullman County Courthouse. An 8:30 a.m. public work session will precede the meeting.
