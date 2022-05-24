One incumbent fended off a single challenger to keep his seat on the Cullman County Commission, while a pair of newcomers vying for a newly-created commission seat will head to a runoff in the aftermath of Tuesday’s Republican primary election.
Current associate commissioner Garry Marchman edged out challenger Richard Barnett for the commission’s District 2 seat, with Marchman netting 7,994 votes (52.47 percent) to Barnett’s 7,240 votes (47.53 percent). In the District 4 commission race, Corey Freeman finished comfortably in front of a five-candidate field with 5,078 votes (35.08 percent), but it wasn’t enough to avoid a runoff with second-place candidate Kristi Creel Bain, who ended the evening with 3,592 votes (24.82 percent).
Candidates always prefer an outright victory to a runoff, but both Bain and Freeman said they have plenty of fuel left to propel them into the brief two-person race that stand between Tuesday’s primary and a clear victor in the June 21 runoff election.
“We knew in the beginning, with five people running for this position, that it ultimately was going to come down to a runoff between the top two. and we’ve anticipated that up to this point,” said Freeman. “I couldn’t do it without the good Lord blessing me, and my family, and all the citizens of Cullman County and their support. I feel that we’re gonna do well. We’ll put boots on the ground, visit and talk with people, and get things done.”
Bain said she’d learned a lot about how competitive politics can be in the heat of a crowded and contentious race, but said she has energy to spare as the District 4 race narrows to its final two contenders.
“There’s been a lot of negativity in this campaign, and I’ve not done anything negative — I refuse,” said Bain. “I’m not gonna slow down. I’m still going to be at every event I can be at, and my family is behind me and they’re going to support me. People who didn’t know me before this race will know me before the next race. Win or lose, I’ve still made some great friends and met some great people.”
Missing their chance for a runoff were the District 4 race’s three other candidates: Andy Pate, who finished third with 2,533 votes (17.5 percent), Morris L. Williams, who came in fourth with 1,801 votes (12.44 percent), and Jeremy S. Jackson, who earned 1,471 votes (10.16 percent).