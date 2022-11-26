HANCEVILLE — With Thanksgiving ushering in the official start of the Christmas season, Hanceville Civitans are on the ball, assembling the roster for the upcoming 33rd annual Cullman County Christmas Parade.
Set this year for Saturday, Dec. 3, the parade will follow its traditional route from the campus of Wallace State Community College southward into Hanceville’s downtown, with a brief detour just off the roadside to greet guest residents at Hanceville Nursing & Rehab. Registrations to take part in the parade will be accepted up through and including parade day, with on-site registration opening at the Wallace State campus staging area at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3.
The parade itself kicks off at 12 p.m., ending in front of the city’s main fire station just off U.S. Highway 31 on Fire Station Drive. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and a gaggle of superheroes including Batman and Captain America all will be hanging out near the fire station, ready to greet kids and pose for pictures after the event ends.
Those who linger near the fire station might notice a new city amenity taking shape in the distance, just across the vacant lot to the station’s south. Though it likely won’t be fully open in time for parade day, the city is putting the finishing touches on the new Lillie & Larry Tucker Arboretum, a secluded 19-acre park on land donated to the city by the park’s namesake family.
In addition to a large picnic pavilion and fire pit, the park features wooded gravel trails that extend far to the south of its front gates, including a pedestrian walkway that passes underneath Highway 31 and connects the arboretum with Veterans Park. Mayor Kenneth Nail says the city hopes to eventually connect all of Hanceville parks via similar walking trails, adding that the arboretum’s trails already are available to use.
“In the future, we’d like to link up all of our parks with greenway trails, but we’re still in the process of determining exactly how the remaining trails will end up taking shape,” said Nail.
“But yes, we don’t lack a lot more work to get the arboretum ready, and my hope is to have it finished and ready for a ribbon cutting within the next month or so. You can walk on the trails now, and the trails already will take pedestrians from one park to the other.”
The parade, meanwhile, will be taking registrants from now until Dec. 3, so if you’re interesting in joining in, email the Hanceville Civitans at hancevillecivitan@gmail.com or stop by Hanceville City Hall.