Cullman County will operate a slate of budgeted expenses for the coming fiscal year that rings in nearly $3 million beneath that of the budget it replaces, for an overall decrease of 4.1 percent from that of last year’s budget of $68,346,380.
At its regular meeting this week, the Cullman County Commission approved a $65,568,678 budget for the coming 2020-2021 fiscal year that begins Oct.1, with the General Fund projected to incur $23,553,749 in expenses — up slightly from the $22.838 million General Fund budget it replaces. Projected county General Fund revenues of $23,643,168 for the coming year slightly exceed the anticipated expenses, leaving the county with $89,419 in surplus wiggle room for unbudgeted General Fund items.
Taking up 55.2 percent of the General Fund’s expenses for the coming year is the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman County Detention Center, which together will receive $13,053,62 in county funding (an increase over last year’s $12.016 million). The Cullman County Revenue Commissioner’s Office comes in a distant second in General Fund appropriations, receiving $1.394 million (slightly up from last year’s $1.370 million), followed by the Cullman County Probate Office with $1.178 million.
With the General Fund comprising 32.1 percent of the county’s overall 2020-2021 budget, four departmental budget make up the bulk of the remaining budgeted expenses for the coming year. Those include the Cullman County Water Department ($13,085,253 for a 20 percent share of the total budget, compared with $13.910 million last year); The Road Department ($11,221,292 for a 17.1 percent share, compared with $10.575 million last year); the Sanitation department ($7,165,198 for a 10.9 percent share, compared with $12.172 million last year); and the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS), which will receive $$3,184,000 (a 4.9 percent share of the total budget).
Approximately $1.9 million of the Road Department’s budget is slated to fund paving and maintenance for the coming year, with the department’s largest expense going to staffing, which at 73 employees (excluding garage staff) stands at 30 fewer employees as the county reduces its road staff through attrition and non-replacement of vacated positions. Employees and related expenses comprise $4,913,252 in this year’s Road Department budget.
The approximate $5 million gap separating last year’s Sanitation budget from this year’s also is reflected in this year’s overall budget decrease, and stems from the department’s one-time expense, incurred in the present fiscal year, of borrowing money to purchase a new fleet of automated garbage pickup vehicles and compatible containers.
The 6-cent increase in the statewide gas tax that took effect this year also slightly bumped the county’s revenues for road-related projects under the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019. The increase, which is due for another 2-cent hike on Oct. 1, as well as an additional 2-cent increase the following year, resulted in a $983,836 gas & diesel tax contribution to this year’s budget, compared with $737,915 last year.
